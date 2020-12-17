The right to vote in free and fair elections is the “crown jewel of our liberties,” said President Ronald Reagan. But Donald Trump is undermining belief in our election in order to steal a victory.
For years he has attacked the media as “fake news”. For months he has declared that mail-in ballots are fraudulent.
Most elections in the United States are run by the 3,142 counties; a few are run by cities. In each of the 50 states, local officials report to the secretary of state or other official, some Republican, some Democrat. As Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton said, “If anyone could organize a widespread conspiracy to steal an election, he should be working for the CIA.”
Elections officials in all 50 states contacted by the New York Times reported no evidence of fraud. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency declared the November 3rd election “the most secure in American history.”
But facts mean nothing to Trump. His administration and supporters have filed 50 lawsuits charging some type of voting irregularity; none have been successful. Many lawyers refuse to participate in these farcical attempts any longer.
He has asked for recounts in swing states, which is his prerogative, but none have changed the outcome. But now he is pressing state officials to overturn their elections, thus disenfranchising millions of voters. This is despicable, illegal, and unAmerican.
Weeks after Joe Biden was announced as the winner, Trump still says the election was stolen. But what is worse, millions of his supporters believe him.
Some of the more deranged are sending death threats to election officials, even having armed protests at their homes. A man interviewed on TV said he voted for Trump because “he talks like me.” Is this a reason to choose an immoral, reality show bully with no government experience to lead the greatest country in the world?
The latest lawsuit failed in the Supreme Court. Why did Indiana’s attorney general join this ridiculous case which undermines our democracy? Our senators refuse to condemn Trump’s actions, afraid of being attacked in a nasty Trump tweet.
There is such a thing as truth. There are such things as facts. Can any democracy endure and prosper when leaders and citizens act on emotions instead of truth?
