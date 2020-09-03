I want to reply to The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board’s view in the Aug. 13, 2020, edition, concerning Mike Pence’s description of common voter fraud they say is wrong.
The real wrong was the Board’s response to the vice president’s remark that “falsifying ballots happens.”
And your reply was “Actually, it doesn’t. At least not in the numbers guys like Pence would have us believe.”
My reply to your statement is, it should never happen!
I don’t know how many of you on the Editorial Board were in Anderson at the time of the local election in November 2004.
I can give just a few examples of things that were being done.
It was coming near the time for mail-in ballots to be received, and I was assigned to visit probable absentee voters who had requested ballots, to see if they had received them. I spent a long tiring day all over the city, and had an eye-opening experience.
I’ll give just three examples of what was going on.
I visited an elderly lady and asked if she had received her ballot. She replied positively, and said that a very nice lady had come and helped her to fill out her vote. She told me that woman’s name, who just happened to be the Democratic candidate for the city council in that district. The dear little lady volunteered to say that for the first time in her life she voted straight Democrat.
At another location, I talked to a lady who had been advised by a man who visited her, help how to fill out her ballot, and he told her that he could not take her ballot into his hand, but he was going to leave his truck parked unlocked out on the street in front of her house.
And after she signed her ballot, put in into the envelope and place it into his truck and he would take care of it.
One other case was of a name and address for a woman who ordered an absentee ballot. Supposedly she lived in an assisted-living apartment, but I was not able locate her at the location. I then went to the office of the facility and inquired about her, and they looked at their records and reported that she had left there more than four years past. They didn’t know if she was still living.
I had to sign affidavits to the Indiana State Police on these and other occasions that occurred on that long, long day.
It happened 16 years ago, and there’s no doubt it will happen even more so if anyone can get a mail-in ballot whether dead or alive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.