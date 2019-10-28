For the better part of the past two decades, our neighboring county to the west has ranked among the fastest growing counties nationwide. Yet, even though we are only separated by an invisible county line, Madison County ranks low in far too many categories, limiting our ability to attract new businesses, residents and visitors alike.
It is exactly for this reason that the Friends of Madison County (FOMC) has come to exist. FOMC is a collection of individuals, from both Democrat and Republican parties, who share a love of Madison County and have chosen to engage in identifying and supporting the strongest possible leadership across the county. The group shares a mutual and deep belief, that for Madison County to thrive rather than simply survive, we choose Community over Party.
In this election year, we have reached out to candidates in six races in the City of Anderson and the City of Alexandria, for the purpose of getting to know them and learning what goals/expectations they have AND how they intend to go about accomplishing such aspirations, should they be successful in the election.
In each of the six races listed below, FOMC invited candidates to visit with a group of our members to express the challenges facing their respective city (as they see it) and what measures they would use to improve the quality of life in their city.
The intent of FOMC efforts is to endorse and support the candidate that exemplifies the strongest overall understanding of the office they seek, possesses the skills to inspire and lead those with whom they work, and has developed a plan to better serve the residents of their city. The FOMC endorses the following candidates that want to serve the people of the City of Anderson and the City of Alexandria:
The City of Anderson Mayor – Tom Broderick (D)
The City of Anderson Council District #1 – Jennifer Culp (R)
The City of Anderson Council District #3 – Jon Bell (R)
The City of Alexandria Mayor – Penny Stevens (D)
The City of Alexandria City Council At-Large – Jeremy M. VanErman (R)
The City of Alexandria City Council At-Large – Donna L. Key-Kerr (D)
We would like to thank each of the candidates for the time they spent with us and for the sincere and thoughtful answers they gave to our questions. It would only be fair for us to mention that each candidate that we interviewed is passionate and shares a love for their city. It is our hope that each and every one will continue to engage in the ongoing betterment of Anderson and Alexandria. Please VOTE on Tuesday, Nov. 5!
