Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana’s primary election has been delayed to June 2. To avoid long lines and without social distancing on Primary Election Day, all voters are being allowed to vote by mail, but you must request an absentee ballot to do so. Do not be afraid to vote by mail because the process is very guarded.
We now have a Statewide Voter Registration System (SVRS) in place where there is very little fraud that can take place with a ballot by mail. You fill out an application. It goes to the Election Division of the Clerk’s Office. It is processed by workers from both political parties, scanned and a ballot mailed to you. You vote the ballot, sign and date the envelope with the ballot inside and mail it back to Clerk’s Office. It is scanned again and checked for signature and date. All signatures are checked on each ballot envelope and application by Democrat and Republican attorneys. Ballots are then placed in locked secure room still in envelope to be opened and counted on Election Day.
You cannot go to polls and vote again after your ballot envelope has been scanned and you have voted by mail. There are checks and re-checks and balances on all of this. I feel very much more secure with the vote by mail now than in the past.
You can obtain an application by visiting https://www.madisoncounty.in.gov/election-board.html or calling 765-641-9459 and leave a message with name, address and birth date of the applications you need.
Fill out your application and be sure to mark your party preference and return your application to the address at the top of application by mail: P.O. Box 1277, Anderson, IN 46015 or email mretherford@madisoncounty.in.gov.
After your application has been verified by Election Room your ballot will arrive by mail in a brown envelope. Inside is your ballot and the envelope to return your ballot. Fill in the ovals of your choice on the ballot and insert in the brown return envelope. Make sure you sign and date your return envelope. Place your envelope in the mail, postage is already on envelope.
Important dates:
• May 4, Last day to register or change your registration address. 765-641-9657
• May 21, Last day for Clerk’s Office to receive application to vote by mail.
• June 2, Primary Election Day
Remember, you will still be able to vote on Election Day but we will have fewer voting locations and less poll workers to serve you. We are all in this together and we want every vote to count.
