This COVID-19 era has ushered in widespread impacts to the residents of Madison County: health concerns, employment uncertainty, financial hardship and social isolation are common challenges. We’ve taken notice of the many heroes on the front lines of this battle who have sacrificed their time and personal safety to serve our communities during this crisis.
We owe a debt of gratitude to this diverse group of essential workers, ranging from health care workers to grocery store staff. We write this letter to publicly thank one group of heroes: Stephanie Grimes and the Madison County Health Department, who have been working relentlessly to keep us safe during this challenging time.
At a recent Madison County Health Board meeting, Stephanie described the tasks the MCHD has taken on during this time. The list was impressive, highlighting the health department’s critical role in sharing information with local leaders, including the COVID-19 Task Force. Initially involved with closures, the MCHD is now giving businesses guidance on safe reopening strategies. MCHD staff have monitored COVID-19 cases, traced contacts, and distributed personal protective equipment (PPE). They have set up and are staffing a COVID-19 testing site. These are just a few examples of the many ways they have stepped up to meet the challenges with flexibility and commitment.
A well-run, fully funded local public health program is essential to our community’s well-being. Like other forms of infrastructure, the health department’s work is largely preventative, often going unnoticed. The crucial nature of this work is highlighted when disaster hits the headlines. The tragic COVID-19 related fatalities in our county, linked largely to elderly citizens living in group settings, have brought to light the need for greater protection for these vulnerable citizens. Local officials have joined state and national leaders in establishing ways to better protect the elderly.
Stephanie Grimes and the Madison County Health Department have demonstrated extraordinary commitment and proactive thinking during this unprecedented time. The success of their efforts is dependent on people following the public health guidelines. As more public spaces are opening up, we urge our county’s citizens to make responsible choices. For the safety of others, wear masks in crowded public places. Protect yourselves and your families by practicing social distancing and careful hygiene. We must all work together to keep each other safe.
