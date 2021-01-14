I have lived my life as a racist. For 48 years I lived a biased and prejudiced life against those who are Black. Don’t misunderstand me. During that time I never spoke disrespectfully or insulted a Black person. I never committed an act of violence against a Black person. I never refused service to nor from an individual who was Black. And I never, ever would have dreamt of saying the “N” word. Actually, just the opposite was true. I have been polite to those who are Black, friendly and kind. I attended a Black church for a short period of time. At times, I even happily and willingly helped Black people who were in need. In fact, the very thought of judging a person or treating someone differently based on the color of their skin was a premise I rejected. Or at least so I thought.
Growing up I never once remember my parents telling me that Black people were bad. I never remember one teacher ever indicating that Black individuals were any less than whites. I never once remember our preacher ever saying from the pulpit that Blacks were any less holy or less worthy of the love of Jesus. However, there were countless messages sent to me as I grew up that I did indeed absorb and carried into my adult life. Lock your car doors when going through a bad (Black) neighborhood. Try not to walk near a Black man on the sidewalk. Blacks are criminals, drug addicts, don’t want to work and choose to live off of welfare.
How do I know these messages were sent to me as a child? Because when I truly started to reflect on my views of the Black community with the new light that has been shed on it, I realize that all of these thoughts and feelings have been living inside of me. It was then that I had to accept and be able to say to myself the words, “I am a racist.”
My whole life I have been led to believe and bought into the notion that because of my white skin, I am better than individuals of the Black community. The fact that I have never “acted” on those thoughts/beliefs in a negative manner towards a Black person is meaningless because my underlying beliefs have always been there. And it has been these beliefs that have allowed me to live my very safe, happy, white life and all the while ignore the inequity (housing, health care, employment, criminal justice) that is disenfranchising the Black community.
In my opinion, the discussion around racism and how it is built into every essence of our lives is the single most important conversation we can be having right now. The conversation needs to start with an honest reflection on our own white lives and being able to acknowledge that our whiteness does indeed give us an advantage. It then requires a willingness to truly look around and see how discrimination has ever so subtley (and at times very overtly) been woven into our daily lives.
I am committed to having this conversation and to helping others who would like to as well. In fact, I am putting out a call to action for anyone who wishes to be a part of the solution to dismantle racism. There are numerous resources and books available online to help educate and guide our journey. I am no authority but am available as a resource as well. It is a huge undertaking. First we must start with ourselves so we can then turn to our community and then we can say that we are racist no more.
