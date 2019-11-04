I am writing as a small business owner to make you aware of how difficult the state of Indiana has made it for people like me, who own and operate bars and taverns to survive.
Three decades ago gambling became legal in Indiana. We started with a state lottery followed by casinos, horse racing, bingo games, raffles and more. Hoosiers can now literally gamble anywhere, we can now place a bet on our smart phones anytime and place but we can’t play a simple video gaming device in our bars and taverns.
Ten years ago when the state wanted to expand gambling at the horse tracks they shut down thousands of video gaming devices in bars and taverns. Yes, this hurt many small businesses like mine to reward big business with more expanded gambling. As you know, these tracks and casinos are owned by large out-of-state companies that are raking in millions of dollars while the little mom-and-pop bars and taverns suffer.
So I am asking you, what about us? The little guy. Why is it you can gamble at a gas station, casino, horse track, liquor store or even the airport where they have lotto machines and not right down the road at your local tavern or bar?
There is legislation being proposed to allow bars and taverns to have limited number of video gaming devices. Those machines would be highly regulated with caps on the amount you wager and the amount of the payout. Very similar to what bars and taverns had years ago, but this time they will be licensed and regulated. In fact, the state, county and local governments will make a percentage for all monies.
So, I am asking you to do something for the little guy this time. Let’s ask our state legislators to allow video gaming terminals in bars and taverns.
Thank you for your consideration in this matter.
Terry Clegg, Owner of The Curve, Alexandria
