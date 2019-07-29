United faith. What an incredible concept! We don’t have to agree on everything to know that some things are right to all of us. Taking care of our grandparents, parents, and aging friends, and neighbors is one of those things.
“Back in the day,” as we say, 25 churches came together to create United Faith Housing (UFH). This outstanding accomplishment has provided affordable housing and other services to hundreds of of local senior citizens for over 40 years.
Times are changing. You know that already. Many people now go to church online or on TV or not at all. These broadcast and online churches may do a good job of supporting world hunger, international education, and other global causes but they don’t give back to the communities from where their donations come. In 1969 Anderson had General Motors, its generous executives, a 70% top tax rate (federal funding), and successful United Way and Salvation Army campaigns.
It is different now. UFH is in the process of improving online presence and looking for ways to adapt to the new world of Facebook, Twitter, gofundme, etc. It may take some time to get a piece of that pie.
Your grandparents and their friends choose to stay in the communities in which they grew up. Local support for this local need must continue. UFH exists to make affordable housing of quality available to our seniors and people with disabilities. Both facilities, the Isabel Harter House (apartments with services) and Vermillion Place (assisted living) are much more than just an apartment. Both provide meals every day, housekeeping, and laundry support. Vermillion Place adds nursing care, medication management, and personal assistance. Now that age or disability have made daily trips to the market, mall, or bowling alley impossible, Harter House and Vermillion Place are the community with lobbies, dining, and exercise areas for people to get together and enjoy each other’s company. There are activities in each building and transportation to outside activities regularly.
UFH provides these services without regard to ability to pay. They work with HUD, Medicaid, VA, the Harter Trust and any other funding source including their own Isabel Society.
After 40 years of success, and growth, these changing times have caught up with UFH. Due to income shortfalls caused by vacancies they have had difficulty making payroll for the incredibly dedicated staff (who have tolerated the untenable situation of late paychecks), utility and mortgage payments.
I must say this about the staff. Mission, the desire to do something good for others, is very alive and present in a person who comes to work after a missed payday. This staff treats residents like family. The residents love the staff like family. The dedication of staff is greater than a week in a remote location only to leave and hope there is lasting impact. These people will be back next week to make that impact again. Right here is a mission that needs your support.
UFH once heard “That is not our type of mission.” I must say I find that a bit of a surprise. UFH is here to serve your parents and grandparents and in 30 years, possibly, you! Please reconsider your priority of our mission. We need you.
Help us fill these empty affordable apartments that include services you will not find elsewhere. Talk with your congregations. Help UFH be in the forefront of thinking when age or disability makes living at home inconvenient or unsafe. Ask your pastor if your church supports UFH. Contact United Faith Housing, 600 Main St., Anderson, Indiana. Phone (765) 642-7600.
