For nearly 38 years, U.S. presidents have demonstrated their commitment to preventing driving under the influence by claiming December as National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month (American Public Health Association, 2019).
According to the American Public Health Association, the season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is described as “one of the deadliest and most dangerous times of America’s roadways due to the increase in impaired driving." In a year’s time, approximately 30 million Americans drive drunk and 10 million Americans drive impaired under the influence of illicit drugs. A 2010 survey conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, uncovered that 13.2% of people aged 16 or older drove under the influence of alcohol and 4.3% drove impaired by illicit drugs within the last year.
Substances that can impair driving include alcohol, some over-the-counter and prescription medications, and illicit drugs. According to the United States Department of Transportation, alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs impair someone's ability to drive, because coordination, judgment, and reaction times are slowed. Illegal drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamines can increase aggressiveness and reckless while driving. Effects of drugs or alcohol can be amplified if two or more are consumed at the time same. Some over-the-counter and prescription medications can cause drowsiness, dizziness, and other effects that can impair a driver. It is important to follow warning labels before driving and to be aware that warnings against “operating heavy machinery” includes driving a vehicle (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).
Driving while impaired, whether that be due to alcohol or illicit drugs, is illegal in all 50 states. In preparation for the holiday season, individuals of Madison County should make smart choices for the betterment of the community. Some tips for keeping this holiday safe would be to take advantage of having a designated driver, calling a cab or the use of another service if you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Always watch out for your peers or friends and keep them from getting behind the wheel if under the influence.
Lastly, always wear your seat belts as it is the best defense against possible impaired drivers. Let’s keep this holiday season safe and be aware of the dangers of driving under the influence.
