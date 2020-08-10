I moved to Madison County in 2015 and sometimes see a copy of your paper. The July 16 edition stated that the county has incurred $300,000 of legal bills so far this year. Based on past experience I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.
Many years ago I spent 17 years working as an auditor with the State Board of Accounts. During that time I had the displeasure of being assigned to audit Madison County three times. It seems nothing ever changes here.
During these audits I either observed, noted or concluded the following. This is just a tiny list about which I could write.
1. I reviewed the telephone bills of a judge. Each month dozens of calls were made to racetracks around the country. Gosh! What was going on there? The prosecutor was not interested. Gee! What was going on there?
2. The first business day of each year, an assessor had a brand-new Cadillac parked in his private spot in the basement. General Motors had an extremely low assessment. Coincidence?
3. The county had many unnecessary departments. I saw nowhere else such as Risk Management and Council of Governments the latter of which started with a federal grant.
4. Many courthouse employees had criminal records such as DWI and shoplifting.
5. The clerk’s office was a magnet for ineptitude. That old joke about not being able to find one’s own behind with both hands certainly pertained.
6. The commissioners seemed to be more like the Three Stooges than officeholders.
7. The county had one of the worst records for letting habitual drunk drivers continue with little or no penalty.
8. The officials were largely unqualified and mistake prone. If they gave the records of the state an enema, they surely would have inserted the tube in Madison County.
I could go on, but here is the bottom line. Voters here need to use their vote more wisely. Try to avoid career family politicians and nepotism.
To those officeholders who did not like me, which was just about all of them, here’s my final comment. I left the state making $17 an hour, 21 years later I retired from private practice making $400 an hour. People should have listened to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.