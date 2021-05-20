Anderson has welcomed many well-known guests over the years. That includes James Whitcomb Riley, who lived and worked here for a time and returned for visits, as well as various political figures.
Among the nationally known guests was Will Rogers. Rogers was an outstanding theater and movie personality of the first third of that last century. He was not only a performer but his words of worth and mirth were syndicated to many newspapers.
In the early 1900s 100 business men ranging from bankers, merchants, and attorneys to oil and gas men in Tulsa, Oklahoma, organized a train to promote business for their city and the Indian Territory. The Tulsa Interstate Special included sleepers, a car with exhibits and another with facilities to produce a daily newspaper while traveling. Stops were arranged at Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago, Indianapolis and …. Anderson.
The train arrived in Anderson on schedule at 3:15 p.m. on Friday March 15, 1905. An Indian band under the direction of Professor Marshall of Creek Indian descent played and marched to the city square. The news report listed all of the business people on the train and concluded with this item: “An exhibition of lariat throwing by a native Indian was given.”
Twenty-three years later on April 5, 1928, that same “Indian boy” was back in Anderson again. The 23 years, however, had made a difference. This time that “Indian boy’s” picture was displayed on the front pages of both The Anderson Herald and the Daily Bulletin. In 1928 everyone in the country knew his name. It was Will Rogers.
He was back in Anderson to make a public appearance in the Anderson High School gymnasium on April 5, 1928, to benefit a charity program of the American Legion post. Will Rogers’ two-hour talk was covered extensively by the local press. With his usual good humor he described his recent experience with doctors and surgery to explain why he would refrain from any “lariat throwing.” Mixed with many political jokes that would still be appropriate today. In his talk he warned women not to wear their skirts so high urging them to get a rear-view mirror before venturing onto the street. Oh, how we need Will Rogers today.
Will wrote a check for $200 to give back a portion of his fee to the sponsoring Legion post. Will Rogers’ son, William Junior, was driven from Culver Military Academy by the commandant to see his father in Anderson.
There was an extraordinary coincidence, an omen perhaps, in connection with one Anderson newspaper report of his presentation to the front-page story was a news article with a map. It reported that a pilot was waiting for good weather before attempting a flight over the North Pole. The pilot was waiting at a place called Point Barrow, Alaska.
Point Barrow, Alaska, was the place where six years later Will Rogers was to die in a plane crash while trying to fly around the world with a pilot named Wiley Post.
Verification of the above may be had in your newspapers and with respect to the special train by the Will Rogers Memorial Museums in Claremore, Oklahoma, which provided the dates when Rogers was thought to have been in Anderson. The museum has a record of everywhere that Will Rogers went.
