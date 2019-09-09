I read John Krull’s column in The Herald Bulletin (Sept. 4), and found it to be a degradation of heroes such as Kendrick Castillo, Riley Howell, and Lori Gilbert Kaye.
While Mr. Krull railed about an agenda, and was tugging on heart-strings to plead his case, he wandered into the area of absolutes that shows he only wanted to tell his viewpoint.
It would seem he chose to leave out “the rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey used to do.
For example, Mr. Krull seems to think only the police can stop a mass-shooting, and stated so.
I agree with him that the police do stop a lot of these shootings, about half of them. Recently, three police officers took a mass-shooter armed with an AR-15 and body armor out, using only their service pistols and fast thinking to do so. In 32 seconds. Why are these heroes’ names and stories not hailed far and wide as examples for others to follow?
But what about people like Kendrick Castillo, who confronted a would be mass-shooter, and prevented further death at the cost of his own life, so he did not make the “statistics”?
Same with Riley Howell, who also lost his life to save others. And Lori Gilbert Kaye, who stepped in front of her rabbi during such an event, trading her own life for his.
Maybe we should consider that it is not new laws that will not be enforced any better than the old ones are that will solve this problem. The laws will only be followed by the law-abiding, not the evil-doers. Good intentions will make things worse, not better.
Politicians have no answers, that is certain. They will only make matters worse. It is job security for them.
Perhaps it is time we, as a people, raise up the heroes that do the exact right thing at the exact right time, and forget about the perpetrators and their tools.
And forget them deeply. Take their notoriety away. Take their motivation away.
And if each of us does all we can, do the right things at the right times, maybe we will eventually stop them cold in their tracks.
Like Kendrick Castillo did.
