According to a recent Gallup poll, “a majority of Americans currently see “a great deal” (49%) or “a fair amount” (37%) of political bias in news coverage – more so than in 2017.” Or, “86% think there is at least a fair amount of political bias in news coverage.”
So, who is preparing the news? On 12/30/19, THB Editor Scott Underwood wrote a surprisingly candid column which in part said “Much of the mainstream media’s coverage is triggered by a liberal perspective. Studies over the past several decades have consistently shown that most journalists across the United States identify themselves as either liberal, moderate or independent. Only a small percentage say they’re conservative. While all self-respecting journalists are committed to fair, balanced and accurate reporting, story ideas and story angles are often generated by the journalists’ worldviews. This reality helped give rise to modern conservative media, which unabashedly filters news through a political lens and heralds itself as a response to the ‘liberal’ or mainstream media.” Scott, are we really supposed to believe that conservative journalists (what few there are) “unabashedly filter news through a political lens,” but liberal journalists don’t?
Another highlight from the Gallup poll declared “84% say news media is “critical” or “very important” to democracy.” But, it seems to me that the bias of the mainstream media has gotten so bad, many people are turning away from traditional news sources. Maybe this is one reason we now only receive THB five days a week?
To illustrate why this disdain for traditional news might be happening, let’s compare how the mainstream media covered events during President Obama’s administration, versus how things are covered during President Trump’s administration.
In 2009, President Obama tried to deny the entire Fox news network access to the White House, proclaiming that “Fox is not a legitimate news organization, they’re just an arm of the GOP.” Admirably, journalists from other news outlets stood up to Obama, and he relented, allowing Fox back in. Outside of Fox and other conservative news sources, this incident got very little coverage. But, when Trump tried to exclude a single reporter from an event, or tweeted “THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY,” it was a huge deal. Suddenly, journalists were wringing their hands, crying that the First Amendment was at risk.
In the infamous 2012 “hot mic” incident, then Russian president Medvedev was recorded discussing missile defense systems with President Obama. Obama asked him to give incoming Russian president Vladimir Putin a message, asking him for “more space.” Obama said “This is my last election. After my election, I have more flexibility.” Obama privately promises Putin he will do something regarding missile defense that he fears would kill his reelection chances if widely known. Predictably, the incident got relatively little coverage outside of conservative outlets. But, when Trump had a meeting with Putin, the mainstream media screamed long and loud about Trump committing treason.
Joe Biden has a bad history with women. His mental acuity has diminished to the point that he often appears confused, he rarely answers questions, and there is more than one video circulating of him where he appears to be using a Teleprompter to get through an interview. But for some reason, we are not hearing anything about any of this from the mainstream media.
Journalists should tell us what our leaders (and potential leaders) are saying and doing, but give us the good and the bad, regardless of their political affiliations. President Trump and the mainstream media have something in common; credibility problems they created themselves.
