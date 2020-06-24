If President Trump was the “genius” he and his followers think he is, he could have prevented most of the riots that have recently occurred by some really simple means. He did not. That would not fit his agenda of reelection, would have prevented him from “playing to his base.”
How so? When those officers were shown on widespread video murdering George Floyd in such a cruel and callous manner, they should have been arrested and charged immediately.
When, after 24 hours, they were simply fired, Mr. Trump could have, should have, at that time, sent in four federal marshals, accompanied by four federal prosecutors, and arrested all four officers on whatever charges they could come up with. Inciting a riot, civil rights violations, it would not have mattered. Put them where they belong, in jail. They should have been arraigned immediately for what to everyone that has viewed the video can see for themselves.
There still would have been that one riot in Minneapolis that night, and maybe on the second night. But it would not have spread across the country like it did, if the government had done it right for the first time ever.
A simple solution, but for some reason, not carried out by the city, the county, or the state: But it was within Mr. Trump’s powers and rights to do so.
Instead, he wanted these events to expand, to give him an excuse to display his “power” to “dominate” those “looters.” Great run-up to this year’s election, at least in his own mind.
When that plan was foiled, like a child throwing a temper tantrum, he cleared Lafayette Park of groups of peaceful protesters that had more right to be there than he did, just so he could have a photo opportunity in front of a church. He reminded me of Mussolini the way he strutted across that park.
Now his apologists and supporters applaud him for these idiotic actions. There are none so blind as those that refuse to see: None so deaf as those that refuse to listen: and none so foolish as those that refuse to think for themselves.
