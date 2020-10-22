It would be great if we could simply view the upcoming election in terms of one side wins and the other loses, with another election in four years. Black and brown folks have spent five years watching that man denigrate us, incite racial violence, and hold rallies where he just beams when he lands a disgusting comment about women/ us and people cheer.
The FBI has reported that the greatest threat to our country is right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups. However, people in his administration are forbidden to even mention the subject to him. These groups are his peeps, not surprisingly.
So in trying to keep the election in perspective, people of color have a lot to be concerned about. We can’t just change the subject away from race because people are exhausted. If changing the subject would have changed conditions, it would have been done. We can tell you what real exhaustion feels and looks like. To think we have to spend another four years subsidizing that family as they continue their assault on the powerless is maddening. Caged children and the out-of-control virus: yes, for some people, the election is a matter of life and death. Women — misogyny OK now?
In December 2015, Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.” He also said, “If you’re a xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot, you’re going to have a hard time being the president of the United States, and you’re going to do irreparable damage to the party.” In March 2016, Lindsey said, “I am not going to stand behind a guy that gets David Duke’s support. What is it about Trump’s campaign that David Duke likes?”
Positions of power come with responsibility. We should be talking about the 53 GOP senators and nearly 200 representatives who, because they are not collectively powerless, are wholly complicit in his bigotry. (Just ask Ben Sasse what he thinks.)
The Washington National Cathedral has hosted state funerals for several presidents as well as national prayer services after the inaugurations of Roosevelt, Reagan, HW Bush, Obama and Trump, to name a few. On July 30, 2019, the cathedral posted a powerful article titled “Have We No Decency.” In part, it reads:
“On Jan. 21, 2017, Washington National Cathedral hosted an interfaith national prayer service to honor the peaceful transfer of political power. We prayed for the President and his young Administration to have the “wisdom” and grace in the exercise of their duties that they may serve all people of this nation, and promote the dignity and freedom of every person. That remains our prayer today for us all.
“As faith leaders who serve at Washington National Cathedral, the sacred space where America gathers at moments of national significance, we feel compelled to ask: After two years of President Trump’s words and actions, when will Americans have enough?
“We have come to accept a level of insult and abuse in political discourse that violates each person’s sacred identity as a child of God. We have come to accept as normal a steady stream of language and accusations coming from the highest office in the land that plays to the racist elements of society.
“Mr. Trump’s words are dangerous. These words are more than a “dog whistle” … They serve as a clarion call and give cover to white supremacists. Violent words lead to violent actions.
“When does silence become complicity? What will it take for all to say, with one voice, that we have had enough? The question is less about the president’s sense of decency, but of ours.”
