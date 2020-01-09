The Dec. 16, 2019, political cartoon in The Herald Bulletin showed a fat Uncle Sam dining on 260,000 new jobs in November, wages up, stock market up, 3.5% unemployment at 50-year low, 6 million jobs since 2016 election and no new wars. It’s fitting they put the Republicans’ talking points in a cartoon because like the Republicans’ concern for 97.97% of Americans, their points are a joke.
For one thing, in 2017 and 2018 the Republicans ran up record deficits that have almost doubled our debt. Uncle Sam isn’t getting fat, he is down to skin and bones. He also owes Russia and China a whole lot of money.
260,000 new jobs in November. November jobs always get a boost, it’s called Christmas/ holiday season. January’s numbers are more real.
Wages going up. Wages for top management have skyrocketed and, thanks to Democrats, in some states the minimum wage went from $7.25 to $15. For the people in the middle of those two groups, wages have stagnated.
The stock market as we remember from just 15 years ago goes up when the richest 1% gets huge tax breaks, like the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts. This does make that 401K look good for a while until it catches up with reality and everything comes crashing down. The wealthy cash out and the 401K members are left with the bill, just like 10 years ago.
Unemployment at a 50-year low of 3.5%. This is because of the Republicans’ concern for average Americans. In states where Republicans have gerrymandered supermajority, they have passed laws that takes 1 to 3 points off their unemployment numbers. Forcing people that are on temporary layoff to apply for three jobs a week and attend classes in order to get their entitled benefits. Two-thirds of the people laid off at my place of employment won’t file for the unemployment because of the hassle and gestapo like treatment from JobSource workers. Republicans have no problems having hard-working Americans pay for their low unemployment numbers with money they are entitled to.
Six million new jobs. Since Trump was voted in by the Electoral College the actual number is 5.85 million new jobs for Trump’s first 31 months. In the preceding 31 months before Trump there were 6.84 new jobs created. That makes Trump a million less jobs than Obama in jobs and still 4 million less votes than Clinton in the election.
No new wars so far from Trump but being a puppet of Vladimir Putin, he is hindered by strings. Five score and six years ago an assassination started World War I, billed as the war to end all wars. Trump’s illegal assassination of Iranian Gen. Soleimani may start the war that really ends all wars, as well as life on our one and only planet.
