Science is a way of understanding the world. It’s both a process of discovery and a body of knowledge acquired by observing, experimenting, collecting and analyzing data, and inviting peer review. We would still be living in the dark ages without the discoveries of modern science.
But today, too many political leaders are ignoring or dismissing scientific consensus. For example, study after study has concluded that climate change is real, it is accelerating, and it is directly caused by human activity. In fact, 97% of all climate scientists agree that unless we clean up our act, we can expect catastrophic warming of the oceans, more frequent and severe storms, prolonged droughts, loss of species and habitat, and the northward movement of tropical diseases.
Science has shown that global temperatures are rising more rapidly than at any time since the last ice age ended 11,000 years ago. Greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide and methane, are produced by burning fossil fuels. They act like blankets, trapping heat in Earth’s atmosphere. The last time CO2 levels were this high (nearly 410 parts per million), human beings didn’t exist. According to a decade-long study by a team of international scientists, human activity produced a hundred times more carbon than all the active volcanoes in the world combined over the past 10 to 12 years. It’s true that climate change has happened in the past, but the difference is that there are over 7 billion of us living here now.
Eleven of the hottest years in the world’s recorded history have happened in the last 13 years, and 2020 is on track to be in the top 10. While 97% of all climate researchers say that human behavior is driving climate change, the current administration does not accept scientific consensus. One presidential candidate advocates taxpayer subsidies to the oil and gas industry; the other campaign advocates the transition to renewable energy and green jobs.
The Trump administration has rolled back or eliminated 72 environmental regulations with another 26 in progress. Many of these actions are being challenged in court. The head of the EPA, Andrew Wheeler, is a former coal industry lobbyist. He has greatly weakened air quality standards since he took office. Beginning this month, regulators can no longer consider climate change when evaluating the environmental impact of federal projects.
The current administration advocates drilling and mining in public lands adjacent to National Parks and Wildlife Refuges, challenging current legal protections. Career biologists and scientists are routinely brushed aside as industry insiders are invited into the rule-making process. Medical scientists are also being sidelined by the current administration. The result is that the United States, with 4% of the world’s population, has more deaths from COVID-19 than any other country in the world.
This November, science is on the ballot and much is at stake.
