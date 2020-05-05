As Madison County clerk and secretary to the Madison County Election Board, I feel it necessary to set the record straight in regard to the letter (by County Commissioner Mike Phipps, published April 30) spreading false information about what happened with vote centers.
I feel that it is my duty to let the voters know what actually happened.
Madison County has been discussing the idea of transitioning to vote centers for the last seven years. It’s true that at the time, the idea didn’t have the support of both parties – now it does due to the paper trail provided by the new equipment.
Beginning last May, the Election Board started discussing the idea of transitioning for the 2020 primary election. We knew that we needed new voting equipment because what we were using was 13 years old, falling apart, and unable to be utilized in another countywide election.
We were able to trade in our old equipment, which then lowered the total cost of the new equipment. Further, the federal government is requiring counties to purchase equipment with paper audit trails by 2029, so we were able to get ahead of the curve in securing a safer, more accountable form of voting for the citizens of Madison County.
The Election Board knew that we could purchase significantly less equipment because we would have less voting locations. The only extra equipment that needed to be purchased for vote centers were e-poll books and the cost to the county would have only been $50,000.
In July 2019, we held meetings with members of the County Council, the IT Department, and two of the three commissioners to discuss the plans going forward. Everyone was on board with transitioning to vote centers and fully understood why we were purchasing less equipment.
Following the November election, the Election Board began to re-work the existing vote center plan from seven years prior. We decided to wait until we had it nearly finalized before we brought it to the public.
We held the public hearing in late January to present the plan and ask for comments. The Middle District commissioner attended part of that meeting, threatened to stop the process if we didn’t add a specific satellite center (which we did), then left before hearing the decisions that were made based on the feedback that was received from the public.
The commissioners were not required to wait until the close of the 30-day public comment period to make their decision about vote centers, but they decided to. Due to the state’s deadline, I informed them that they would have to hold a special meeting no later than March 2 to vote on a resolution, which in early February, they agreed to.
When two of the commissioners failed to vote on a resolution, the process of bringing vote centers to Madison County, which would have provided many people with a better opportunity to vote, was brought abruptly to a halt.
The Election Board is working to consolidate locations, but since we are still precinct-based, voters will have to vote at the location in which they are assigned, which could result in long lines.
Mailing ballots to every voter in the county would not cost “a simple $50,000.” We have to pay to mail the application, then upon its return, pay to mail the ballot, and include a pre-paid envelope for voters to return the ballots. With over 84,000 voters, the cost of postage alone would exceed $150,000.
For those interested, we would be more than happy to provide documentation to assist in your understanding of what actually transpired.
