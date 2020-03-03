This is an exciting time for our community – a time when we can collectively look toward the future and start building the community we want to live in. We have had the opportunity to be part of a cooperative process, working with a planning team who has been collecting comments, ideas, and priorities from around the region. We are ready to share our findings and get even more input from you.
If you aren’t familiar with 2045 inMotion, let us explain. Starting in April 2019, the Madison County Council of Governments (MCCOG) embarked on an ambitious process to overhaul the long-range transportation plan for the Anderson Metropolitan Planning Area — the process to guide the expenditure of approximately $113 million in federal transportation funding for the area encompassing all of Madison County, Fortville and Daleville. The process has focused on a robust regional public engagement strategy that includes in-person and online opportunities. It is essential that this plan is built on the values, needs, and aspirations of the community.
The next step in this process is Destination 2045: a community summit on our region’s future. This free public input session will be held March 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Anderson University’s charming Reardon Auditorium Lobby. To help us with our creative and strategic process, we are bringing in a national innovation and mobility expert, Gabe Klein, co-founder of CityFi and author of Start-up City. Gabe is a thought-leader on transportation, urban design, economic development, and how technology can improve mobility for all people. His expertise is a tremendous opportunity for us to stop focusing on the past and look to the future.
Why should it matter to you? Transportation — be it roads, bridges, sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, or public transit — touches all aspects of our communities, including economic development, quality of life, social equity, public health, ecological sustainability, and more. It is important to have a long-term plan, so that the future of our region is not left to chance. You have unique insights that can shape the goals and objectives for our future investments and determine the direction of our community.
Join us March 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Anderson University, for Destination 2045 – an event that will allow us to continue the discussion and make decisions about the future of our region. As the central event to 2045 inMotion, this is an opportunity to learn and be heard that you won’t want to miss; we want you to be a part of the conversation! Your opinion matters, and your participation will play an important role in shaping our regional investments. Trust us when we say this plan needs you!
