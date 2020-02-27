I see so many people talking about socialism and deriding Bernie Sanders because he labels himself a Democratic socialist. Democratic socialism means one thing. More for the working class and less for those that own everything worth having. In today’s hyper right wing America, socialism has come to include any program that benefits all of us instead of just a few at the top. A socialist has become anyone that would question an economic system that has become ever increasingly tilted in favor of the wealthy.
I want to share something with you. This socialism that you fear so much is nothing more than a return to the economic policies that created the middle class in this country after World War II. Socialism also created a safety net for millions of Americans so they would not be starving in the streets like they do in Third World countries.
Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, Medicaid, interstate highways, veterans hospitals, public education, and affordable housing are all socialist programs that have benefited the nation as a whole.
We have been a social democracy for decades now and the country is much better off because of it.
Many of you reside in a cocoon of cynicism unable to reach for the brass ring because your hands have a death grip on an economic system that has failed millions of Americans because it favors a very small few. Americans across the country are living on islands of quiet desperation able to see the shining shore in the distance but lacking the ability or the courage to swim for it.
Many times in our history Americans have chosen to make fundamental changes to expand the envelope of freedom to their fellow citizens. We need to make another fundamental change and expand that envelope again and that change is economic justice for all Americans. True freedom only exists when the people have the means to enjoy all the benefits that an open society has to offer. If Americans do not have the economic means to own a home, to send their kids to college, to save a little money, and take a vacation once in a while, are they really free?
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best. What good does it do to be able to sit at the lunch counter if you can’t afford to buy a hamburger?
