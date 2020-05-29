As voters consider their choices in the 5th Congressional District primary, there are some things they should know about Victoria Spartz.
Noblesville Stands Together (NST) was formed by parents after the May 25, 2018, shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. Its goals are to push Indiana officials to provide better school building security, more mental health resources, and common-sense gun reforms. It would be a mistake to presume that school violence is simply about guns. But the fact is, every school shooting involves a gun.
We support the right to bear arms, but it is far too easy in Indiana for people proven dangerous to get a gun. NST proposed, among many other things, closing a significant loophole in Indiana’s gun laws.
Prior to NST’s advocacy, nothing would have prevented the Noblesville shooter from purchasing a firearm immediately upon his release from custody. Because the shooter was adjudicated in juvenile court, he was not found guilty of a felony, and therefore laws prohibiting felons from having guns did not apply to him.
This individual brought two guns to a school and shot a teacher and a student. Court records show that he carefully planned this attack, intending to kill as many people as possible. The juvenile court will only retain jurisdiction over this individual until, at the latest, he reaches age 21. After that, under the law at the time, he would be free to purchase and possess firearms.
NST thought this was a no-brainer: if a person who planned and attempted a massacre at a school and gravely wounded two people while trying to kill them isn’t too dangerous to have a gun, who is? Who could be against keeping guns away from such a person?
Not surprisingly, the NRA was against it. While the NRA won’t admit it publicly, it worked behind the scenes to water the legislation down, delay, or defeat it. And their willing partner in this cynical and dangerous effort was Victoria Spartz.
Repeatedly, Sen. Spartz rejected her constituent’s requests for help. She argued against the juvenile prohibition in 2019 and in 2020. She voted no on it last session. (SB 16, Roll Call #11) Further, she actually spoke against it on the Senate floor, urging her colleagues to also vote no. Fortunately, 43 of the 50 senators declined to take her advice.
Let’s be clear about what happened here: Victoria Spartz chose to protect the gun rights of a school shooter over a common-sense law to keep guns away from people who have already committed a violent act.
NST’s mission is to promote bipartisan solutions that bring people together, regardless of politics, to prevent school violence. We’re trying to break through the partisanship, the polarization, and the divisiveness to protect kids in the place where they should be safe. We were shocked to have our own senator opposing us in this mission. And today she proudly advertises her hard-earned NRA endorsement, adding insult to injury for parents whose kids hid under desks and ran out of their school to avoid bullets.
Hoosiers want leaders who listen to us, represent our interests, and act on our behalf, not in pursuit of extreme ideological agendas. We are tired of gridlock and paralysis in Congress. Consequently, we should carefully consider whether sending more culture warriors to Washington, D.C., is the answer.
Beth Ballard
Tara Bushong
Brian Cross
Craig Crosser
Christi Crosser
Matthew Frechette
Cherryl Friedman
Susan Golightly
Katie Guerra
Apra Gupta
Michael Harlowe
Hyde Heckman
Holly Hochstedler
Nate Lambert
Stephanie Lambert
Anita Rogers
Steve Rogers
Jennifer Sochocki
Mindy Swift
