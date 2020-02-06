The farce in the U.S. Senate should anger and worry us all. Their public statements and behaviors like doing crossword puzzles during proceedings show that most Senate Republicans are not taking their constitutional duty seriously and will not convict Donald Trump though he should be removed from office. The Republicans’ defenses of the president are wafer thin: claiming that Democrats are trying to overturn the 2016 election or that Trump is blameless or that abuse of power is not impeachable or that the articles of impeachment are based only on hearsay.
All nonsense. This impeachment is not about undercutting the 2016 election but about reining in an autocratic president who believes he is above the law and who has committed multiple offenses against the Constitution. And abuse of power is perhaps THE crime the Founders worried most about. Alexander Hamilton, in the Federalist Papers, wrote that impeachment should happen when a president commits “the abuse or violation of some public trust,” such as trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens and the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine hacked the 2016 election to help Hillary Clinton. That attempt to interfere in the 2020 election through a quid pro quo that Mick Mulvaney admitted on camera had taken place — that is abuse of power, and if abuse of power isn’t an impeachable offense, what is?
Finally, the issue of hearsay evidence: the witnesses the House heard from are not convicted felons trying to work a deal but highly respected public officials worried about Trump’s obvious abuse of power. (And Lev Parnas,the one possible witness likely to be a convicted felon, offers not hearsay, but documents, audiotapes, text messages, etc.) Even Gordon Sondland, a strong Trump supporter, finally decided he couldn’t lie for the president. The other witnesses, like Maria Yovanovitch, are distinguished and trusted longtime servants of the American people. Besides, if Republican senators want direct testimony, they — and the courts — should be forcing Trump to allow testimony by White House officials and release documents House investigators requested. If Trump is innocent of wrongdoing, why withhold the testimony and evidence that could exonerate him?
But what about the claim that Trump withheld security funding because he was concerned about corruption in Ukraine? Again, nonsense. According to Sondland and others, Trump was concerned only about tarnishing Joe Biden’s reputation to help himself in the 2020 election. Besides, Trump is the king of corruption. Beyond withholding documents and testimony, he has continually refused to reveal any documents about his financial dealings, where there is certainly the appearance of wrongdoing and corruption. With little fanfare, he has just paid a $2 million fine because his supposedly charitable Trump Foundation had never paid any funds to any charity but instead had funneled money into his campaign, paid for a huge portrait of Trump, and paid off settlements in lawsuits against him.
This is a man who is concerned about corruption? He’s also the man who claimed he would do no business while in office, but he has done almost nothing but business, diverting, according to Anita Kumar in Politico.com, “millions of public dollars to his properties and creating a vast web of potential conflicts of interest.” She also reports that conservative groups have spent $8 million at Trump properties since 2016 and that several foreign governments have rented Trump Organization condos. Chinese, Saudi, and South Korean companies have built Trump-branded golf courses and condos. That is not doing business while in office? These Emoluments Clause violations alone merit impeachment and removal from office.
This president should be gone.
