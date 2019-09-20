Mr. de la Bastide’s opinion piece (published Sept. 8) about Democrats running in the 5th District pointed out exactly why the 5th District needs a new leader. Our former leaders have only catered to select groups, leaving out the hard working class.
I am very excited about Dee Thornton running again and believe she is the best candidate to represent the 5th Congressional District. Her courageous campaign last year showed just how much her message resonated with people and how out of touch those who have bounced from political position to political position are with the constituency.
Thornton has my vote because she’s lived here for decades, raising a family and working beside us. She comes from a business background (and as Mr. de la Bastide’s article pointed out, obviously knows how to manage money after being so successful on such a low budget), and I love the kind of leadership she’s fighting for, principled and ethical. She has made it well known that she is a woman of faith and family and a hard worker, the exact kind of person that should be representative of the 5th District.
Thornton has actually gone out into the district and talked to people and listens to what we want and that’s no easy task since we have some of the most diverse needs of any district in Indiana. We need a representative who has been here fighting on the ground with us, not floating around to whatever political position is attainable at a given time. Her campaign last year really hit on some points we need vocalized in Washington.
As the opinion article mentioned, we need to support our candidates and rally behind who is actually going to fight for us in Washington, and be visible and available when we need them in our communities. That’s why she is the best representative for the 5th.
