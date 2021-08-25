I’m sure the orange man, aka Donald Trump, thinks there is a sucker born every minute. Trump is taking in all those contributions and spending them anyway he wants to.
I think most of those who follow this loser think they are patriotic, but there is nothing patriotic about Trump. He is without doubt the worst president ever elected. Trump did more to destroy our democracy in four years than all the other real presidents put together!
He incited the attack on our Congress to try to overturn the FAIR election that he lost, fair and square, and is still saying the election was rigged and he was the real winner. I guess you must drink enough of the Kool-Aid to believe the big lie this lying, obese a-hole is spreading.
All those Republicans in Congress are just as bad as he is. They know he is a loser! He lost the House in 2018, the Senate and the presidency in 2020.
Of course the Republicans do not want the investigation of January 6th to go on. Kevin McCarthy, when first asked, said that Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol. Then he went to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring and the brown spot on Trump’s hind end.
Trump told him to put his pals on the commission to disrupt the proceedings. And like any puppet, McCarthy did just what Trump wanted.
Now Republicans say it will be partisan and cannot be believed. Really. There are two Republicans on the committee. And when the Senate voted, Republicans blocked a bipartisan committee and are now complaining that it isn’t fair.
I truly hope that the next time they go to kiss his ring, it will be through iron bars!!
After listening to four of the Capitol Police describing that horrible day, Trump said it was a love fest, and the rioters were hugging and kissing police. Sorry. All those traitors who were trying to kill the police should go to jail.
Fox “noise” person Laura Ingraham said those police who testified should get “performance” awards for their testimony. I bet most of those idiots on Fox never have served their country.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.