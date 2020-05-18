In his long, rambling press briefings, President Trump praises himself for his wonderful job fighting the novel coronavirus, but let’s look not at “alternative facts” but at how Trump has actually handled this crisis. Badly. Too late. Too cavalierly. Too worried about the economy and being reelected.
When was Trump first warned about COVID-19? According to an article in The Washington Post, CDC Director Robert Redfield was warned by his Chinese counterpart on Jan. 3 and almost immediately informed HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who in turn notified the National Security Council. On Jan. 6, Redfield, Azar, and Dr. Anthony Fauci met to begin preparing to fight an outbreak, and by middle January, Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of preparedness in HHS, had aides begin planning to use the Defense Production Act to secure much needed medical and personal protective equipment.
On Jan. 18, Azar phoned the president, once more relaxing at Mar-a-Lago, to inform him and was reportedly criticized over the failed ban on vaping products. When Azar finally got Trump’s attention off vaping and the impeachment process and on the coronavirus, Trump dismissed him as “alarmist.” By Jan. 21, the Seattle man returning from Wuhan became the first American infected, and on the 23rd, Chinese authorities locked down Wuhan, developments that electrified White House officials – but not the president. The Chinese continued stonewalling American requests for virus samples to begin research, and the president was in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.
On Jan. 22, when first asked whether he was worried about the virus, Trump’s response was “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China ... It’s going to be just fine.”
The Trump administration finally responded meaningfully only on Jan. 30, when China locked down Hubei province – nearly a month after its first knowledge of the virus. On Jan. 31, Azar announced the ban on travelers from China, but only non-U.S. citizens. During January nearly 300,000 Americans came in from China. When Matthew Pottinger, national security adviser Robert O’Brien’s deputy, proposed a ban on travelers from Italy and the EU, a plan supported by Anthony Fauci, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin opposed it – the first sign of the split between the president’s economic and his medical advisers. The economic advisers prevailed for too long.
Then concerns arose over the depleted national stockpile of N95 masks, other protective gear, and medical equipment like ventilators. In late January and early February, HHS requested $136 million from the White House for the coronavirus fight, and Azar began working on a request for $400 billion more to fight the virus, submitting it on Feb. 5, one day after Trump’s truculent State of the Union Address. Only weeks later did the White House relent and honor that request, and during those weeks the U.S. fell seriously behind in securing enough medical supplies and test kits to fight the virus.
All these failures do not add up to “a great job.” This president has failed us abysmally.
