I grew up in Tennessee during an era of segregated schools. I vividly remember seeing signs that told me which water fountain and bathroom I could use as well as being relegated to the balcony of the movie theater because of my skin color.
When I was young, some white boys out having fun threw a bottle, hitting my brother in the back of his head. I remember him staying at home with the lights out and a loaded shotgun within reach on more than one occasion.
My mother, who died in 1995, was the last person to have a funeral at a Tennessee church before it was burned to the ground in a wave of malicious black church burnings.
We move on, but we never forget. And, our children will never forget this moment in our country’s history either.
I never imagined that our country would return to a time when so many people would openly participate in activities intended to separate and demonize people based on the color of their skin.
Peggy Wallace Kennedy, daughter of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, spoke to a group of teachers in Birmingham recently. She was quoted as saying: “Unfortunately, it does look like the ‘60s now.” She further stated, “The two greatest motivators at (Dad’s) rallies were fear and hate.”
It is gut wrenching to see people gathering and standing in line for hours — sometimes with children in tow — for a chance to hear rally messages they know will be hate-filled. It has become entertainment, like a carnival show. During one rally, the current occupant of the White House mocked and mimicked the movements of a disabled reporter, behavior that is not appropriate in any setting.
I worry about the hatred children are witnessing, how children are being taught to behave, and how children are being made to feel. They model the behavior they see adults display.
Some folks head to work or school with heavy hearts because of disparaging remarks being made against people that look like them.
What is happening is terrifying, sad, heartbreaking and hurtful. I still cannot understand how celebrating the suffering and humiliation of others has become acceptable, no matter how you try to rationalize it.
Becca Andrews wrote an article titled “We Just Feel Like We Don’t Belong Here Anymore” on Aug. 16, 2017, based on her return to a small Tennessee town to interview local people of color about their experiences. She said that they feel scared for their safety. Becca recounted this story from a person (Turner) she had interviewed:
Turner’s mom, who cleans houses in town for a living, went to work a couple days after the 2016 election. Her employer, an older white woman, brought up the election. The two had talked politics before — Turner’s mom is a Democrat, and her employer is a Republican. “Well, you might as well come and live with me now,” the employer said. “You gonna be mine eventually.” The woman called her daughter in tears.
Recently, during an appointment, a medical specialist told me she had been in this country for nearly 40 years. However, she had a patient who kept looking at her, wanting to know where she was from. The patient did not want the medical specialist to touch her. She said all the patient could see was someone with tan skin and a different accent.
We are teaching our children that decency, kindness, compassion, values, empathy, humanity and morality are negotiable or unimportant and that not all people are entitled to dignity. We all have flaws, but we must do better.
Please think about the children — your children, your grandchildren, your neighbor’s children, your friend’s children, your Sunday school children, your co-worker’s children and children in the classroom. History will not judge this period favorably. We may not be around, but the children all deserve a better world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.