Well it’s time to vote again. The big question is always, how will you choose who you vote for? Something to consider is a problem that an estimated 1 million plus retirees across the nation, including myself, are facing in the near future. The loss of our pensions. Those pensions, for which we worked longer hours, increased productivity and gave up wages, should be considered earned, sacred and above all guaranteed.
Reflect for a moment about the stress on a family of losing most of its income at an age where work is no longer an option. Where would you seek help and what does this have to do with voting?
Despite all the attacks on today’s media, they’ve been helpful in trying to educate and illustrate the problem. There have been informative articles in USA Today, AARP’s bulletin, The Washington Post, as well as several local and regional newspapers to name a few. These articles point out that it isn’t only the “defined benefits pensions” that are in trouble across the nation but the PBGC (Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.) that insures these pensions is also in trouble. Information may gain public support but the only solution is through your Congress members. We always assumed that was why they were elected, to resolve problems/situations of their constituents. Consider our plight and yours potentially when you vote.
What have we done? We’ve marched on Washington, D.C., emailed, phoned and met with representatives. What have they done? Stalled, sent back the same information we sent to them, asked again what they could do for us (nine months after meeting with a representative), and generally just ignored us. This letter we hope will serve as a catalyst but your well thought out vote will say more. We need leaders who attack problems, not people or organizations.
A bill from the House was introduced in the Senate in July of 2019 (S2254). Another bill, the Alexander/Grassley in November of 2019. Since then nothing. We point out that Congress saved banks, Wall Street, some in the auto industry, farmers post tariffs and last December the coal miner’s pensions were saved. We’re extremely happy for all those people who had someone to fight for them. Where are our heroes? Your vote determines if you have a politician who will fight for you, what you’ve earned and what you deserve. Consider that when you cast your vote.
We are offended by political ads that feature politicians slapping the backs and smiling at workers. They speak of “Hoosier work ethics” and “hard-working Hoosiers” but when you need them to fight for you, they’re dealing with some crisis that’s more important. Meanwhile we wait and worry about our future. We would remind them that we were those ‘hard-working Hoosiers” but are they “hard-working Hoosiers” for us now? Indiana Sen. Todd Young has two years and Sen. Mike Braun four years to show us their “Hoosier work ethic.” We expect them to stand up and fight for us.
Please vote, but remember that candidate can either help or haunt you if and when your crisis comes.
