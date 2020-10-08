With the upcoming election I have had some thoughts running around in my head. I would like to share them with you.
What if we did away with the Electoral College? We would no longer have red states or blue states. We would have the United States. All people’s vote would count the same.
What if we made negative campaigning illegal? Candidates would tell us their plan of what they would do and not how bad their opponent would be. A lot of people are turned off by all the negative ads and say why should I vote. They are all bad.
Campaign spending should be limited to sensible amount. Political action committees (PACs) done away with. I have trouble understanding why people with lots of money will spend hundreds of million dollars to get someone elected that make sure that they don’t spend a million in taxes. Money that could be used for things that have some value.
Term limits should be imposed on elected officials and judges. Why should someone be guaranteed a job for life no matter how well they do it? A referendum should be put on the ballot and the people should decide if term limits are in their best interest. You can’t leave a decision like that up to the people who have a self-interest in it. Of course, they will never do something like that.
Gerrymandering should be eliminated. All districts in a state should be formed by perfectly straight lines. Horizontal and vertical. Not curved or crisscrossed or squiggly or any other way someone can come up with.
Lobbying should be made illegal. There should be substantial penalties for both the lobbyist and the politician who are caught involved in this activity. You are elected to office to represent the people of this country. You are not elected to get rich by selling your vote to a special interest group.
There are many ways to improve this process and this country. I realize this is all a dream, because the people who would have to implement changes like these are the very people that don’t want these changes. They are the very people abusing this system. They are the self-serving, hypocritical, and dishonest people that try to let you know that they have your best interest at heart. They don’t care anything about you at all. It is all about them. You are only important to them when they need your vote to keep them in office to abuse the system even more. To your politicians “We the People ….” means only them. To them the rest of the people in this country don’t exist.
