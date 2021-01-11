It’s over. Donald Trump lost the election. He knows it. Mike Pence knows it. Mike Braun and Todd Young know it. But apparently several thousand American citizens don’t know it. They are clinging to Trump’s words, uttered as recently as Tuesday, Jan. 5: “We won the election by a landslide, and we’re not going to let them steal it from us! We will fight on!” All of his favorite claims were there: “fixed”; “fraudulent” and “the other side knows it”!
Not one shred of evidence was ever presented in any court by any of Trump’s lawyers. Accusations — of which there were plenty — aren’t evidence, and judges, including the Supreme Court, were not having any of it. Had he had evidence, he would have brought it forward long ago and his lawsuits would have succeeded.
Trump began conditioning his audience months ago by claiming, “Either I win, or it’s a rigged election!” How are those the only options? He planted baseless doubts about mail-in ballots, despite the fact that he himself votes by mail.
Some state officials did Trump’s bidding by moving or reducing the number of polling places in strategically selected areas. He sabotaged the post office. In case some ballots were mailed despite his warnings, he replaced the postmaster general, who destroyed sorting machines and post office boxes, and otherwise slowed down the mail. You’ve got to hand it to Trump: he made a Herculean effort. I’m sure he thought he had it in the bag.
Fast forward to Jan. 6: At a rally, the president urged his thousands of frustrated loyalists to head to the Capitol to finally halt the culprits in their treachery. He and his cohorts pumped up the troops, urging them to fight, be strong, and take their country back. “I will be with you,” he promised. {Then he returned quietly to the White House.) Hundreds of insurrectionists headed for the Capitol with maps and notes in hand, some with guns, which they had been compiling for weeks, to desecrate and destroy. They were accompanied by several thousand “foot soldiers,” we might call them, unarmed but eager to assist, if only by milling around in defiance, casually recording the event on their phones. The result is the unspeakable horror of a trashed Capitol building, an outraged citizenry who can’t believe what the television is showing them, and a stunned world who watched the humiliation of what had seemed the Grand Dame of democracy.
So, what now? What we need most is a great infusion of truth. Donald Trump must be unmasked (yes, he who refused to wear a mask sports a disguise of the most insidious kind).
And this is where our members of Congress come in. I call on them to tell the truth to their constituents. Starting with the election: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected by a comfortable margin: No fraud, no rigging, no phony ballots. Just a good, clean, American election. And the man who never admits defeat? He lost.
