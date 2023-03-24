Editor's note: While The Herald Bulletin seeks to capture and publish images of daily life in the community, the caption with the photo referenced in this Viewpoint should have conveyed important context about the deeply concerning problem of homelessness in Anderson.
I am writing about the picture that was published on Page A3 of the March 11, 2023, Herald Bulletin of a person who is unhomed and sleeping on the sidewalk.
No article accompanies the picture; no explanation is given. The picture is simply entitled, “Sidewalk Snooze,” as if the person was just out for a walk, became tired and needed a little rest.
The reality is that what we are seeing is not just some Thursday “snooze” on a city sidewalk. This is that individual’s life! Day in and day out.
The picture would have been more appropriately named, “Anderson’s Overlooked.” That would have at least alluded to the deeper story. The truth is that those who are living without homes are seen everyday and yet invisible in our city.
Anderson was given $23 million to invest in our community. How much was dedicated to address homelessness? $900,000. A minimal amount compared to the enormity of the issue.
How much was dedicated to combating the issues that often lead to homelessness: substance abuse and mental illness? ZERO.
Seen, yet invisible.
I think my biggest problem, though, is that this picture was deemed appropriate to print by a board of editors who somehow felt it would bring value to the larger community. My question is, what effect were you going for? Was it achieved?
And I have also wondered, is this person even aware their image was used? That individual is someone’s child. Perhaps a parent. There are people somewhere who love him, who value him. I think it is time that we as a community do, too.