It is known that 35% of Republicans believe they were cheated in November and that Donald Trump should be president, even after the Trump-appointed agencies that are responsible for keeping our elections safe and secure, the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA, stated, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”
President Trump’s Attorney General William Barr even stated, “We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
The John Roberts’ SCOTUS gutted the Voters Rights Act, which has resulted in Republican run states practicing extreme voter suppression such as; reducing the number of voting machines and voting sites, causing impossibly long lines, unprecedented gerrymandering, passing extreme voter I.D. laws and they purged voters.
On top of that, in the 2020 election they made voting by mail more complicated than necessary during the worst pandemic in American history. Under these circumstances, Democratic-run states sent a vote by mail ballot to every registered voter, whereas Republican-run states made it more complicated by requiring every voter to contact their county clerk to request a vote by mail form. Once that form arrived, voters had to fill it out, send it in and hope they got a ballot in time for it to count.
Here in Madison County, with voting sites greatly reduced, some voters waited in lines more than six hours to cast their votes. We were told this was to save money, even though Indiana closed out their fiscal year with a $1.4 billion surplus. It is a shame that we have elected officials overtly working to continue to reduce voters’ rights. Voting should be made easier, not harder.
On top of all that, President Trump crippled the USPS by appointing Louis DeJoy, one of his top donors, as postmaster general. Mr. DeJoy immediately destroyed high-speed sorting machines, guaranteeing delayed mail in ballots (which also resulted in a delay of crucial medicines for many of our citizens).
The election was not close. Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. Biden received over 7 million more votes than Trump.
Now, all of that and Republicans want to claim they have been cheated, without a shred of evidence? Really?
