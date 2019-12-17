In the United States, there has been increasing discussion on topic of “green energy.” In Indiana, especially, there have been discussions regarding solar energy and wind energy. According to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), a national trade association from the U.S. Wind Energy Industry, there are currently over 114,000 jobs being held by people working with wind energy, nationwide.
The AWEA also states that wind energy provides 20% of the electricity produced across six states within the United States. In Indiana, the Office of Energy Development has also made statements of Indiana’s viability and how well we could do to produce wind energy in our state.
There are already six wind farms across the northern portion of the state and, according to the Office of Energy Development, Indiana has about 1,893 MW. A concern I have heard from Henry County residents was also mentioned on the Office of Energy Development’s page, where not all of the energy being produced is staying in Indiana.
Although I am an advocate for wind energy and green energy in general, I do have some concerns related to wind turbines in Indiana. A recent article from 2013 looked into the impact of the wind turbines on bat populations within Indiana. In their article, Arnett and Baerwald discuss potential reasons for bats to be drawn to the facilities. One potential reason given is that bats tend to meet up at the tallest trees in an area either for mating or when migrating, and that in areas where turbines are set up, they could mistake turbines for trees.
Another potential reasoning behind the mortality of the bats given was that some of the bats faced barotrauma, where low-pressure pockets of air from the blades were causing their skulls to be decompressed. These facts were shocking to me, and with bats having low rates to reproduction and their migratory cycles being varied, I felt that they were potentially at risk with the possibility of more wind turbines being put up in Indiana.
Perhaps one way to help solve the issue of loss of life would be to build more solar energy farms, such as the one near the Nestle plant in Anderson. Granted, there are issues with solar energy as well, but I feel as though the solar farms would not cause the same fatalities to the bat populations, which are falling due to the wind energy related fatalities.
