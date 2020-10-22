Thursday, Oct. 22, is the deadline for The Herald Bulletin to receive letters to the editor about candidates in the Nov. 3 election. Letters can be emailed to letters@heraldbulletin.com or hand-delivered to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, during business hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday deadline for letters to the editor about candidates
- The Herald Bulletin
-
-
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- State police identify Westfield man as victim of fatal crash on I-69
- Cowan coach was well-known in Madison County
- Driver airlifted after pickup crashes near Pendleton
- Alcohol suspected in head-on crash
- Poet Biorefining breaks ground on new purified alcohol facility
- Libertarian Jorgensen struggles to get message to voters
- 9 deaths reported at Countryside Manor
- Cicero man arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with teenager
- Daleville company faces fines in death of tree-trimming employee
- ISP investigators seek witnesses to Monday crash on I-69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.