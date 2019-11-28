Animal advocates who work in shelters and rescues work tirelessly for the animals who have come to their facility and are in their care.
It goes without saying that we want the animals in our care to go to great homes, to go to the kind of homes that many of us provide. We want them to be loved, cherished and to have found their forever homes. Shelters have adoption processes where we try to make sure as much as we can that these animals not only go to a good home, but it is a good fit as well.
As I’ve said before, shelters are stressful places for these animals to live, and we want to get them out as quickly as possible. But just because someone wants a particular animal does not mean that it is in their best interest to adopt that pet either for themselves or the pet.
If you are laid back, do not like to exercise and do not have a fence, then it would not be good for the dog or the adopter to get a high-energy dog. We need to adopt pets who fit our lifestyles; otherwise both the people and the pet suffer. And, yes, there are times adoptions are denied for the best interests of the animal.
At the Animal Protection League, we screen our applications, do meet-and-greets with all who are going to live with the new pet as well as any current dogs. There have been times we have spent literally hours with people showing them dogs or cats in order to get that connection and good fit. When everything seems to match up and an animal is adopted, we are so happy that that animal out and into a good home. It makes this so-very-difficult work bearable.
Imagine our sadness when animals are brought back by these adopters or taken to other shelters, especially if there are easy solutions for the reasons they are bringing them back or they did exactly what we asked them not to do. It’s even worse if these animals who we put in these homes come back in terrible shape or abused. When this happens, shelter workers often blame themselves.
Some say to us that since we are so full we should just give these animals away to whoever wants them, that we are too strict in our adoption process, that there should be no process. But if there was not a process, wouldn’t we simply be perpetuating the abuse/homeless problem and potentially putting these animals and humans in harm’s way?
We understand that even though we do our due diligence that we cannot guarantee what is going to happen to that animal once he is adopted and taken home. We have to take a chance and hope for the best. We love the happy-ever-after pictures where we can see that the animal is loved and cared for and being spoiled rotten — and we don’t have to worry anymore about that one. We take our jobs seriously; we are their voice and it is up to us to protect them and put them in safe places to the best of our ability.
