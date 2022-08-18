In 2006, Animal Protection League entered into a partnership with the National Greyhound Foundation out of Florida to start a program with retired racing greyhounds in five Indiana prisons. One of the prisons was the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton.
I was to run all five programs, which aimed to get the dogs socialized, trained and eventually adopted. They exemplified APL’s mission statement: Making second chances possible through the human animal connection.
I was very excited about it in theory, but to be honest, I didn’t like inmates too much (I was afraid of them). Still, I saw it as a means to an end to save these beautiful dogs. The founder of the National Greyhound Foundation asked me to take my greyhound, Bella, to the prison so the inmates could meet a greyhound.
At one point during the first visit, it felt like I was surrounded by hundreds of inmates (an exaggeration) trying to touch my Bella. I had quite the little panic attack. Bella and I hit the door running. But it was prison; the door was locked, which added to the panic. They got me out, and I finally calmed down.
It took quite a while to live that down.
Once the dogs got to the prison, I made regular trips to check on the dogs. I got to know the handlers. And much to my surprise, I became as much an advocate for the inmates as for the dogs. I watched the power of the human-animal connection in its most elemental form; it was hard to know who was saving whom.
I watched the most hardened criminals change in the presence of a dog. Once I became the director at the shelter, I hired my handlers as they got out of prison to give them a second chance.
I learned very quickly about recidivism, or reoffending. As you may know, many of the people in prison are addicts, so their recovery from their addiction becomes a huge component of whether they will succeed on the outside.
I am no stranger to addiction; I understand all too well the heartbreak of its cycle. I watched many of the ex- inmates I hired start using again and end up back in prison. I would see others back at prison after they had been released. Every time it broke my heart and yet infuriated me.
I learned early on that I could not save them all … just like the animals in the shelter. I had to be grateful for the few we did help.
The other day, one of my first handlers in the prison program and later an employee after he got out came to see me at the shelter. He brought me a late birthday present. But the best present was that he told me that the dogs, the program and I helped save him. That what we are doing matters.
He made the analogy to a child throwing the starfish back in the ocean as hundreds washed up on shore and a nearby person telling him that he couldn’t save them all. The child’s response: but I saved that one. Tom and the few others like him are that one … knowing I had a part in having a positive influence in his life makes it worth it … I have to thank him for knowing I needed to hear it.