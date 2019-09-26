Sometimes your purpose or calling in life gets reaffirmed in the most unsuspecting places.
My mother is 92 and has just been diagnosed with Lewy Body, a form of dementia. I have had to make the terribly difficult decision to put her in a nursing home. I am struggling to go to see her. It takes every bit of courage I have every single time to get out of the car and walk in the door. To see people in the last stages of their life, physically and mentally, to watch my mom deteriorate makes me want to run screaming out the door.
One of my mom’s nurses saw that I was having a hard time and came over to talk to me. And before I could stop myself I blurted out, “How do you do this every day. How do you stand it?” As soon as it was out of my mouth, I realized this is what people ask me about the animal shelter. And until that moment in the nursing home when I was about to have a breakdown I hadn’t fully understood why they asked.
I didn’t really understand how hard it is for some to simply walk into an animal shelter without emotionally falling apart. It’s not because they are weak or don’t care. Their hearts just can’t take it.
She smiled and said, “It’s definitely a calling; and it’s not for everyone. But I believe that everyone deserves compassion and dignity at the end of their life. It matters, and in some cases these people have no one but us.”
Then she looked at me and said, “Aren’t you the director of the animal shelter?”
When I admitted I was, she said, “It’s the same. That is your calling, though it’s not for everyone. What we do is not so different, you care for animals and we care for people. We are providing compassion and care where it’s needed.”
Her simple words reaffirmed for me the passion and dedication every shelter worker/volunteer gives on a daily basis. But it also made me really see the people who are caring for my mom differently. To do a job because it is your calling is much different than just doing it because it is a job. We do these terribly difficult jobs that many simply cannot or would not do because we are called to the work to make a compassionate difference.
The staff and volunteers at the Animal Protection League are there because we are called to the work and believe in the compassionate care of animals. We are doing this work because it matters even though our hearts are broken over and over. We keep coming back even though it is hard.
Yes, this work often shows us a terrible side of human nature, but more importantly this work gives us the opportunity to see God’s grace and the good in the world. We only have to look.
