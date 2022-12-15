Last week, 20 animals — 14 cats and six dogs — came to the Animal Protection League from the county as a hoarding case. The animals are not in horrible physical condition but do have lice, which demands they be quarantined a month for treatment.
This is a nightmare in an overcrowded shelter situation already in crisis. We had to create an isolation area for them. So far, just doing the normal intake of vaccinations, worming, heartworm tests and the medication for the lice, we have spent over $1,000. There are at least three female cats we believe to be pregnant.
I look into the eyes of these animals and my heart breaks. They did not deserve this, they never deserve this.
Just to clear, when animal shelters or rescues take in hoarding cases, they are assuming full financial responsibility for the care of these animals. The entity bringing the animals may pay an intake fee per animal but that is not adequate to cover all expenses.
We take these poor animals in whether we have space or not; we simply have to figure it out time and time again. We are expected to perform miracles not only for these animals but for the others who are in our care.
All responsibility falls to us; we are continuously asked to clean up the messes members of our community create. The hoarders walk away; often only charged with misdemeanors, which is a slap on the wrist, leaving us to assume their responsibilities. In most hoarding cases, it is not only the animals who are at risk but the humans living in the home as well.
There is no legislation that covers hoarding cases that provides adequate punishment. Even when animals are removed from their care, the hoarders will often simply move on and do it all over again either in the same home or another location.
There is little incentive for them not to do this over and over. Perhaps if they were forced to pay for the medical care and boarding that the shelters incur, but then more times than not the argument is that they do not have the money.
There are more hoarding cases in our county than I care to think about where animals and humans are living in filth. They just have not been turned in to the authorities yet. How many animals have to suffer before we stop simply slapping hoarders on the wrist; excusing them and expect overwhelmed, understaffed, underfunded shelters to take on this burden?
I think it is clear the municipal animal sheltering system in this county is broken; it always has been, but it has become more so since the pandemic. It is clear to me we are enabling people who abuse animals to walk away free and clear most of the time to continue to do it over and over.
The people who work in animal shelters and rescues are asked to take on these burdens, no matter how large, and expected to figure it all out. We are tired and sad and mad. The system needs to be changed.