Animals brought to the Animal Protection League Aug.1- Sept. 1: 254
Champ and Spot, both senior beagles, came to the Animal Protection League in 2010. They were the first pets in the Saving Max Prison Program.
This program was designed to take care of the pets of domestic violence victims, the homeless and deployed military members. There was no charge to the owner; the pets were housed at the Correctional Industrial Facility and taken care of by specially selected offenders or cared for by Animal Protection League fosters who were volunteers.
I met Susie, Champ and Spot's owner, at the prison. She, her two dogs and everything she owned were crammed in her car. Champ was 10, and Spot was 9 and blind. Champ was Spot's guide dog. Both dogs had been loved and cared for by their owner. Though it was emotionally painful for Susie to leave her beloved dogs she knew she was doing what was best for them.
Susie was never in the position to have her dogs live with her again; it was decided that we would let them live their lives out at the prison. They had adjusted well, the offenders and staff loved them and the dogs thrived there. She came to see them several times a month until she passed away. She would take them to get ice cream and then sit with them at a picnic table at the prison's visitor parking lot.
Champ passed away in 2015, and we buried him under the trees where his human sat with him. We thought that Spot would rapidly decline without Champ, but he simply relied more on his humans. Spot’s handler’s family paid for Spot's food and treats every month. He was known all over the facility and had people he visited every day who kept special treats for him. The warden was one of them. He got fat as a little pig.
As time went o,n his health declined, he got more and more frail and we wondered numerous times if this was the time to help him pass. But he fooled us, and he would bounce back every time. He was under a veterinarian’s care. He told us Spot would let us know when it was time. He fooled us a lot of times. Last week, Spot let us know it was time. Curt, who is in charge of the program inside CIF, took Spot to the vet. Curt loves all the dogs in the program and they all love him. Curt held his beloved Spot while the vet helped him pass.
Spot was buried next to his buddy Champ. We had a little ceremony under the trees where he was so loved.
I like to think that Champ, Spot and their human, Susie, are together now, sitting under the trees eating ice cream. Thanks to this program, the offenders and staff who cared for them, these dogs knew nothing but love and kindness. Spot will be missed.
