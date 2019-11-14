Animal Protection League intake of animals from Jan. 1 to Nov. 11, 2019: 2,380, with 732 released by their owners.
Seven hundred thirty-two animals have been given up by their owners to APL this year. The reasons vary, but the most common is that they are moving.
As I’ve said before, I understand and sympathize with people who have to give up their pets because they have no other option. It is heartbreaking for them and for the animal. But often it seems they are given up because it is the easiest thing to do or because they just don’t want them anymore. Or they are sick or injured or old or hyper. The list goes on and on.
What some of these owners do not realize is that many of these animals mourn for them. They cry, do not eat, are non-responsive and sometimes get sick. And it is the shelter staff and volunteers who try to heal their broken hearts and spirits. Suddenly, they are our responsibility and they break our hearts.
A cat was brought to us the other day who we adopted to the owner in 2016. The cat was 5 months old. And now after more than 3 years, they bring her back to us because they are moving. The cat is terrified. I am glad they brought her back to us, but I wish they would have kept her.
When I was in my 20s, I had two cats and a little dog. I hadn’t decided what I wanted to be when I grew up. I moved several times and went through some very difficult times before I took root in one place. I had no money, no resources but I kept my pets. It was never an option to not keep my pets, no matter how hard it was. And, yes, there were times that it was hard.
I often think that if it were as easy to drop off children as it is pets there would be facilities full of homeless children just like there are animals.
I do not understand our society’s lack of empathy and responsibility. We have become a society where it seems everything is disposable — people, animals, the environment, jobs, relationships. My brain simply doesn’t work that way. Maybe it’s because I am no longer in my 20s, but then that was not my mindset then either.
I would ask that when people consider getting a pet that they ask themselves two questions. Can I financially afford food and veterinary care for this pet for as long as they live? And can I commit to the care of this pet for his entire life unless something catastrophic happens and I have no options?
That means the pet is kept even if the new boyfriend/girlfriend doesn’t like him, if you move, if you have children, if you get a new job, if the animals require veterinary care. If someone is unsure or not willing then, please do not get a pet.
I do not believe this is too much to ask considering how much joy and unconditional love these animals give us. They give to us unconditionally simply because that is who they are. Don’t they deserve the same in return? I believe they do.
