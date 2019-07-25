I think it would be safe to say I am a workout junkie and have been my entire life.
It was not unusual in years past for me to go out on my bike, walking or running out in the middle of nowhere for hours at a time without a cellphone or a weapon. I knew what animals lived where and who was friendly and who wasn’t. I knew which areas to avoid because I had either been chased or bitten. As our society has changed, I have reduced my wandering to my neighborhood.
I tend to see the same people walking their dogs when I’m out. There is one little beagle that takes a walk with his owner and his cat … the cat is not on a leash, the dog is. This never fails to make me smile. There are the two beautiful Shih Tzus who bark at me like they would rip my face off in a heartbeat. Their owner assures me they are all bark; I have not tested his theory. I just smile and stay out of lunging distance. There’s Bella the gray/white pit bull who, as soon as she sees me, starts wiggling her whole body and isn’t satisfied until I pet her and assure her how beautiful she is. Then there’s the skittish poodle who has learned I am a friend and lets me pet her while out with her human and baby in a stroller.
And, of course, I can’t leave out the beautiful white poodle who looks so innocent. Her owner has warned me, as he apologized, that she may look sweet but that she will bite me. There’s also the little elderly cocker spaniel who waddles over to me and leans on my leg.
And then there’s Peggy, the little white and brown bulldog. She’s a little tank of a dog with short little legs and an adorable underbite. The first time I met Peggy she was a bit of a snob — she allowed me to pet her but she clearly let me know it was a gift. Every time I see Peggy, whether walking or on my bike, I stop and pet her; she has tried to pretend like she doesn’t adore me but she would be lying.
Now when Peggy spots me, no matter how far away, she starts churning those stumpy little legs to get to me as fast as she can. The closer she gets it’s as if she’s smiling and snorting my name. We go through our little routine while the owner laughs at us. No matter what is going on in my life that is sad or stressful seeing Peggy recognize me as one of her humans and rushing to get to me lifts my heart.
This is why I am an animal advocate. They are unconditional love, they are joy, they are innocent and simply a gift from God. Animals simply by their very being can lift us out of the darkness.
Maleah Stringer is executive director of the Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St., Anderson. She can be reached at 765-356-0900 or at maleahstringer@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.