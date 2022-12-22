As I have continued to write (and, yes, I know you are weary of hearing it), those of us in the trenches of animal sheltering are struggling.
We are battered emotionally; we are sad, mad and worn out with it. We are trying to see a light at the end of the tunnel, but it is dim. We get call after call about animals in need. Animals are being brought to us in horrible condition. It never seems to end.
A friend asked me what the hardest thing is for me right now. I thought for a moment, and then I said “thoughtless cruelty,” the cruelty that comes when people don’t even care enough or give it enough time or consideration to be intentional.
Here are just two examples of thoughtlessly cruel acts: Chaining dogs up outside and giving them minimal care, and throwing cats outside.
Some people don’t understand that animals know fear and pain, that they are not a pair of shoes you decide to take back because you don’t like the color. Some people, expecting perfection, adopt an animal from an overwhelmed shelter and bring the animal back in 24 hours without allowing the animal to decompress.
The general problem is a lack of empathy. But then again, that shows in relationships with other people, too.
In this Christmas season, I am vowing to look for the light, to look higher so I can continue to do what we do. When I look for it, I see that I am surrounded by light — by the animals and by good people who do spontaneous acts of kindness.
I was lying in bed, depressed after a stressful and emotional day. I looked around and realized I was covered in light.
My cat Ollie, the first animal I adopted from the shelter when we took over management of it, was lying on my chest rubbing his face on mine. The new puppy, Sammy, was snuggled against my leg. Brody the pit was tucked in on my other side along with chichi Leroy.
I was covered in unconditional love. I thought of all the pets from this shelter that I have loved and lost over the years, and I was flooded with their love. Allowing this love, God’s love, to wash over me and envelop me was like a warm balm to my soul.
And once again, I looked into the eyes of the animals who live with me, who I brought home from the shelter, and they saved me, reminded me of the good in the world and why we all do this heartbreaking work.
They reminded me not to wallow in the grief and the cruelty but to look higher toward the light — to look into their eyes and see God. To let them lift me up toward the light and the goodness in the world.
They reminded me to seek out the good people in my life. Once again, animals have saved me.