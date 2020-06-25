Kitten season use to be spring and summer; now it seems like it is year-round.
The Animal Protection League is being slammed with momma cats and kittens and pregnant cats. People are bringing us kittens in totes, bags and boxes. And we are getting, as I write this, between 11 and 20 cats from one house. Some are injured. Some can’t be touched. All have fleas.
Many of the animals who are coming to us are in poor condition — broken limbs, skin conditions, fleas, ruptured eyes, rotten teeth and infected mouths. Many of these animals are owner surrenders. We are getting animals who have been shot.
All of these animals require attention from veterinarians. The vet bills are climbing. Many folks in our community think that we are either a vet clinic or have a money tree out back. Neither is true.
People will call us asking for us to pay for a vet visit for their pets who are giving birth and having difficulty … this happens a lot. A little 8-week-old kitten came in today with a prolapsed rectum that was infected. The owners told us that we need to take the kitten to the vet because they don’t have any money.
A woman came to APL asking for dog food. She said she just got a new puppy and didn’t have any food. I asked if she was going to get him vaccinated for parvo distemper, and she said she’d just bring him to us. I told her she needed to take the puppy to the veterinarian, and she told me she didn’t have a car or the money for a vet.
Cattle dogs are the cutest puppies, but they are high energy and need lots of exercise. A poor dog was brought to us that the woman had had since he was 8 weeks old. He’s almost a year now and she had been keeping him in a crate most of the time because he was out of control. He was sent to rescue where he will be placed with someone who understands the breed.
Another person is bringing us her 1-year-old pit puppy. He is snapping and out of control. She told me that she keeps the dog in a crate 12 hours a day and has no time to spend with him. She mentioned that he is “wilder than a bat.”
Of course he is, locked in a small crate, no exercise, no interaction. What does she expect? And now this poor stressed dog will come to a stressful shelter situation.
Most of these situations could have been avoided if the owners would just spay/neuter their animals. Easy fix. If people would research the breed and adopt pets who fit their lifestyles, there would be fewer behavior problems and fewer animals who are neglected and/or turned into shelters.
And, unfortunately, we are getting more and more animals brought to us who have been left in the homes when the owners move. If they are alive, they are horribly thin, dehydrated and afraid. What kind of people do this?
Pets are a lifetime commitment. If you can’t honor that commitment, do not get a pet. It also costs money to have a pet. If you can’t afford to take care of yourself and your needs, you cannot afford a pet. And if you don’t have time for a pet, do not get one.
Thought for the week: “When you see something beautiful in someone, tell them. It may take a second to say, but for them it could last a lifetime.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.