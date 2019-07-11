Intake at Animal Protection League July 2-9: 42
Most shelters I know rely heavily on rescues to help them save animals. I know that we here at the Animal Protection League are so grateful for our rescue partners. The general public has no idea how much work goes into getting animals out of the shelter, especially for rescues. In 2018, we sent 457 animals to rescue partners; so far in 2019, we have sent 393.
Here at APL there are several of us who work with rescues and advocate for animals, but our point person extraordinaire is Jerri Jones. We are blessed to have her as our animals’ advocate. She is relentless; she has gotten dogs out and to rescues who have been here for over a year. She never gives up.
As I said, a lot of work goes into the whole rescue process. We have to check them out and make sure they do a good job, which requires lots of networking. Just because someone wants one of our animals and states they are a rescue does not mean that they should get them. Some of our rescue partners who we have worked with over the years come periodically when they have space and choose animals to take into their rescue. Some of our cat rescues take 20-plus at a time; we just had Another Chance Cat rescue from Maine pull 25 kittens from us. Unfortunately, two days later we had taken in that same number of cats.
We do a lot of advocating for our animals on Facebook, we make phone calls and text like crazy people begging rescues to take animals. Once a rescue has committed to taking an animal, some want to come and meet the animal, so a time has to be arranged. Sometimes they can only come when we are closed; so arrangements must be made. If they are taking the animal sight unseen, transportation must be arranged and the transport is done by APL volunteers who donate their vehicle, time and gas money. Some of our rescue partners are in other states and require a large time commitment. There are times that the window of opportunity to get these animals to the rescue is small and has to be done at the last-minute, which can create stress. Schedules have to be coordinated with shelters, fosters, drivers and rescues. It can get tricky.
We tell the rescues everything we know and have observed about our animals, their behavior and their health so they can make good decisions on who they take. We want them to know exactly what they are getting into and can handle any issues the animals may have. This helps create trust with the rescue so they will continue to pull animals from us in the future.
It takes a committed village to save one cat or dog. And it is worth it every single time. Especially when we get the news and see the adoption photos of our beautiful animals going to a home. This is animal rescue in action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.