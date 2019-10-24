According to an Anderson city ordinance, any animals brought to the Animal Protection League must be held for a seven-day stray hold, and when the hold is up, the animal becomes the property of APL.
If the owner comes to claim that animal, there will be fees. If the animal is not spayed/neutered, the owner has the option of paying a reduced rate for spay/neuter and rabies vaccine at a local veterinarian or getting a breeder’s permit. This is only if the animal physically comes to the Animal Protection League or the Madison County Humane Society; there is not an across-the-board spay/neuter ordinance for Anderson residents. People who don’t want to do either should make sure their animals do not get loose.
Often, the people who come to claim their pets get very upset that they have to pay any fees at all and that they have to spay/neuter or get the breeder’s permit. They often argue that it is their pet and they should be able to do what they want and no one should make them spay/neuter. Then I point out that they can get the breeder’s permit, and they argue that they shouldn’t have to do that either.
I understand that sometimes animals escape, but if they are escaping because the owner is irresponsible that is a different story.
Your pet, your choice whether you spay/neuter ... yes, until that animal gets out and is brought to us. Until that animal has a litter of babies that you cannot afford and you bring them to us sick and dying because you did not get the parvo distemper vaccinations and expect the shelter to assume your responsibility.
Yes, it is your right not to spay your female pet until she gets pyometra and dies.
Yes, it is your right not to spay/neuter until that pet is unable to deliver the babies, requires veterinary care to survive and the pet owner cannot afford to pay for veterinary care and expects someone else to foot the bill, save the pet and return the pet to them free of charge.
Yes, it is your right until an ignorant human is threatening the momma’s babies and she bites the ignorant human to protect her babies and the mom and babies are brought to the shelter where neither thrive.
Yes, it is your right until you bring us the babies who are not weaned, leaving the mom at home and refuse to spay her, expecting shelter workers and volunteers to bottle feed those little babies.
Yes, it is your right not to spay/neuter, until you let your pet have litters that you cannot care for and you go to food pantries simply to feed them.
Yes, it is your right until you give these kittens and puppies away either for free or to whoever pays the most and they end up dead or abused.
Animals have rights, too. They have the right not to be harmed or abused. Animals are innocent and have no voice. We are their voice, and we need to use it to protect them.
