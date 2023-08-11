A few columns ago I told you about Charlie the pit bull, who came to us on June 24.
He had my heart the first time I saw him in the back of that pickup truck in a filthy cage shaking and terrified. He had me the first time I petted him; he was shut down, afraid and would not make eye contact but leaned against my leg.
He had me the first time he wagged his tail when I walked in my office and we made eye contact. His whole body wiggled and it felt like he was laughing.
He completely stole my heart the first time he put his paws on my legs and gazed into my eyes. Gazing into his eyes was like looking into all that was good and innocent in the world, like gazing into a spark of the divine. The enormity of the feeling brought tears to my eyes every time and it soothed my battered soul.
He had me when he laid his head on my shoulder and I hugged him. I renamed him Charlie after my daddy, and as soon as he was well and neutered he was going home with me.
We did this hugging and gazing thing four or five times a day. I would go to see him after hours to take him to potty and to spend time with him. He always came running to me for our routine.
I started noticing little changes, like the first time I lifted his paws off my lap so I could get to work as I had done numerous times before, he growled and snapped at me.
I told myself he was just talkative, as pit bulls are known to be, and he was just play-biting. I told myself I was imagining the blank, flat look in his eyes and his rigid body posture. I continued to minimize this behavior, but it was getting harder to ignore.
I was a little stunned to realize it was reminding of my mom, who had Lewy body dementia: the blank, flat, mean eyes that came out of nowhere, the rigid body posture. I minimized her behavior as well.
Then he lunged and tried to bite one of the cats in the office who he had been co-existing with peacefully. Then, eyes blank, body rigid, he nipped and lunged at Jess, who was petting him. He got in his crate and stared at her with dead eyes. It was unsettling.
The next morning I got a call that Charlie had gotten into a fight with a dog he had previously gotten along with and had severely bitten Stacey when she tried to break up the fight; he would not let go.
When I got to the shelter, he was in his cage in my office. He did not come running and wagging. He looked at me with blank, dead eyes as if he did not know me. We did not do our normal routine of hugging. When I tried to put the leash on him, he lunged and snapped at me.
It appeared that my Charlie was gone.
We got him out to the play yard, but he was stiff and growling. I had to admit I had minimized the behavior because it was too painful to admit I was losing him, as it had been with my mom.
I made the hard to decision to let him go. He passed with me petting him and telling him how much I loved him.
As painful as this has been, I do not wish Charlie had never come into my life. My only regret is that I did not have more time with him.