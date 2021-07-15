It’s been a rough few weeks at the Animal Protection League. Animals have been pouring through our doors, each with a sad story.
And then Tuesday night I got the call from Animal Control. A 911 call led police to find an injured woman in the home, along with a man and 14 dogs. The woman is in critical condition, the man in jail and the dogs are now with APL.
Since taking this job with the shelter, I’ve had to remove animals from more hoarding situations than I care to remember. I have to say that this one ... this house was possibly the worst in terms of filth and smell. To put it simply, everything in the house was covered in urine and feces, including the poor dogs. The dogs were living under furniture and in closets. They had not been outside. The heat and the smell was staggering.
I want to thank employees Jess and Katie for going to this nightmare with me. I didn’t have to ask. They just went and faced this awful situation. This was after a long day at the shelter. No one should have to be exposed to this. It never leaves your head. The dogs were so stressed that we decided not to bathe them until the next day. Little did we know seven more dogs were coming from another situation where they had been abandoned in a motel room here in Anderson.
Jess and our staff did intake on these 21 dogs after doing 43 intakes the day before. All the dogs had to be bathed, and their cages cleaned and fresh bedding provided. A big shout out goes to volunteer Jenny Gossett, who bathed all the dogs and stayed all day helping both Wednesday and Thursday.
Thank you to the APL staff who have hung on and done what has needed to be done. Coming early and staying late. Thank you to our volunteers who come and work side-by-side with staff. And thank you to members of our community who are bringing supplies and donating to the medical fund to care for these dogs. It is inspiring to watch the APL team pull together to do what needs to be done to care for the animals who come to us. As they told me, it’s what we do.
What concerns me is that there are probably hundreds of other homes in this community just like this one. We just don’t know about them. Until our society addresses the underlying issues concerning this — addiction, homelessness, mental illness — this will continue and these animals will continue to suffer. But to be clear this is not just about the animals. It is about the humans who are living in these dangerous conditions as well. This time a person is in the hospital.
Until these issues are addressed this will continue, leaving those of us willing and able to clean up the mess. I think it is safe to say that what is being done now is not working. This is a systemic problem that is difficult and complex, but pretending like it does not exist or if it does not affect someone directly is only perpetuating the problem. We have to do better.
