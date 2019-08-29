The other day a young woman came to the Animal Protection League looking for her dog who had gotten loose.
The good news was we had her dog. The bad news was the dog was almost a year old and had not had any of her puppy shots, nor was she spayed.
We explained the fees and talked about the importance of spaying/neutering and asked if she was willing to do so. First, she told us she had no money until the next Thursday. Then she told us that she didn’t believe in spaying/neutering because she thought every dog should get to experience birth. Yes, we hear this a lot. I understand that birth is a miracle, but I’m pretty sure that most of these domestic cats and dogs are fine if they do not experience that particular miracle.
I asked her to walk back in the kennels and look at all the pit bulls/pit mixes that we have and if she really thought we needed more pit puppies. We basically educated her on spaying and neutering and why it is so important. She admitted she hadn’t thought of it that way and if we could offer a voucher she was willing to get her dog spayed. She thanked us and even hugged one of the staff who had been working with her.
We all patted ourselves on the back for a job well done ... until she called the next day after she had talked to her boyfriend.
It was like talking to a different woman. She did not want her dog spayed; she wanted to breed her. Therefore, she wanted the breeder’s license. She further informed us that it wasn’t her fault her dog got out and Animal Control picked her up. Therefore, she said should not have to pay any fees at all. We hear that a lot, too.
We also hear that a lot when animals are brought to us as people are carted off to jail and subsequently incarcerated for long periods of time. They, too, tell us it wasn’t their fault the animals ended up at the shelter and they should not have to pay when they finally come looking for their poor pets. They seem to think the words “I was in jail” are magic and abdicate them from all responsibility.
Well, she did have to pay the fees and pay for a breeder’s permit as well. While she and her boyfriend were there, he went out in the kennels. He looked familiar when he walked into APL with her.
There was a reason for that ... he had turned dogs into us. He asked how much it would cost to get a dog back that he turned in three months before. We told him. He was not interested.
This little story is just one of the reasons we have pet overpopulation and animal abuse in this community. There are people who have these dogs as status symbols and see them only a source of income. The animals are disposable and the people who own them have little empathy for the beings in their care.
