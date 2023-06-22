Those of you who follow my column know that I lost my mind in October and brought home a 6-week-old pit puppy who had been brought to the shelter.
He and his four littermates miraculously appeared on someone’s porch in a box. I got Sammy for me and my pit Brody who I adopted in 2021 when he was 8 months old.
We lost our pits Boo and Buddy, as well as Puff my greyhound, all in a year. Brody missed them terribly and would look for them in the house and the backyard.
Brody is happy again; he and Sammy are soulmates. They have to see each other and or be touching me or each other. They play ball with each other, wrestle and drag each other around by the skin of their necks.
Watching them play is watching joy in motion. My little dogs boss them both around. They are both sissies. Two of my cats love Sammy; the others want to kill him in his sleep.
Over time, Sammy probably thinks his name is “No Sammy No.” I chase him through the house trying to retrieve my shoes, my socks, my clothes, yelling “No, Sammy, No” as he chews happily.
His favorite way to wake me up in the mornings at the crack of dawn is to lie on top of me and kiss my face. When he sees that I’m awake, he launches off of me in his rush to be the first out the door to the backyard. Quite a way to wake up … every day.
One morning last week as I walked through the house to let them out, it looked like it snowed in the living room. I yelled “Sammmmy!” and he came running and plopped himself in the middle of the mess.
He had grabbed a cat bed off the cat tree and ripped it to shreds while shaking it for maximum effect.
He looked at me with his head cocked, one blue eye and one hazel regarding me with merriment. If he could talk, I know he would have said, “I’m sorry, Momma. I wuvvvv youuuu.”
How could I not laugh? From the beginning, I’ve said he’s not very smart. I’ve changed my mind; he is smart enough to know how to work me. He makes me laugh when I should be mad.
He’s about 8 months old now, neutered at 6 months. We have almost gotten to the point that it is a rarity that he potties in the house. When he does, he acts as if it’s my fault.
It feels like the house is filled with laughter and joy since Sammy came. We were all so sad with so much loss.
Yes, Sammy has been a whole lot of work; but I don’t regret a minute of it. Just looking at him warms my heart and makes me smile.
He looks at me like I’m the most wonderful person in his world. He has known me all of his life and has not known the abuse that is common to his breed. I may have lost my mind, but I found my heart.