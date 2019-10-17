Animals brought to the Animal Protection League Oct. 1: 93
A couple brought their terribly sick 14-year-old dog to the Animal Protection League the other day. They had had him since he was 6 weeks old. They had just lost their home. All of their possessions are in a storage unit, and they are living out of their car.
The dog has been sick for quite some time. They did not have the money for veterinary care or euthanasia, so the dog suffered and they suffered watching the dog. Who knows if there could have been a different outcome for the poor dog if he had received treatment when he first became ill. We helped with the euthanasia and they were grateful. Watching these people sob over their dying dog was heartwrenching.
More and more pets are being turned into shelters because of people losing their homes, people who don’t have money for care, addiction issues and people going to jail. Most homeless shelters cannot accommodate pets, and when people go to jail there is often no one willing to care for the pets left behind. Shelters are struggling to keep up and accommodate the increased number of animals coming through our doors. And often these animals are in need of veterinary care because the owners have not been able to or have not provided it for a variety of reasons.
So, the financial burden is increasing for our already overburdened shelters. Shelters simply do not have the funds to provide medical care for every animal who comes through our doors, and most shelters are not fortunate enough to have a veterinarian on staff. And sometimes the animals are so sick that it is too late for treatment.
Most shelters are understaffed and underfunded. We spend much of our time doing fundraisers and begging for money simply to stay in survival mode. Most simply cannot keep up with the increasing need from the community to provide shelter and care for homeless animals. Animals sit in shelters waiting for homes while others pour through the doors. It is a neverending cycle, leaving staff and volunteers discouraged and worn out. Some cannot take the heartbreak nor the stress and have to walk away.
We simply must come up with a better alternative than we have done for years concerning the complex animal issues facing our communities.
The animal sheltering system we have in place is not working. It really never has.
Even with all the education available about pet ownership and the increased push for spaying and neutering, we are still in crisis. I’m not sure what the answer is at this point. I just know that we need to come up with new alternatives if we are going to make a dint in the cycle of abuse and homelessness.
Ways you can help:
• Donate financially to your local shelters. No amount is too small.
• Donate needed supplies.
• Volunteer. Ask what you can do.
• Adopt or foster a shelter animal.
• Support your local shelter staff and volunteers emotionally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.