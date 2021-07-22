“Who rescued who?”
In the last two weeks, the Animal Protection League has had a hoarding case involving 14 dogs; seven dogs abandoned at an Anderson motel; and 11 cats and two dogs seized by Anderson police from owners. This is on top of all the other poor animals pouring through our doors. brought in by the public, owners and animal control.
Staff and volunteers are overwhelmed and exhausted, physically and emotionally. Some are struggling to handle the sadness and not walk away.
I have a plaque in my home that says: “Who rescued who?” We also see this slogan and others on bumper stickers and T-shirts. Among them:
“Life is just better when I’m with my dog.”
“A cat is the only relative you get to choose.”
“My therapist has a wet nose.”
And it is clear to me that though humans may save these precious animals from neglect, abuse and provide homes, it is truly the animals who rescue us. They remind us to exercise and get out in nature, and they are with us during some of our most difficult times in life.
Sometimes they are the only living beings who seem to understand us and give unconditional love. They are always happy to see us … and they let us know.
As hard as things are right now, I am choosing to do what a dear friend of mine always reminded me to do when things are overwhelming and so very hard. “Look higher.” And so, I am.
One of the things helping me do that is my dog, Rosie, whom I wrote about a few weeks ago. I have only had this 5-pound, 14-year-old bundle of love since May, but the connection seems like it has been much longer. She just seems to know me.
There are times while she is in her papoose, hanging around my neck, that she looks at me with such love and trust that my heart explodes. And it always seems to be when I need it most.
I think she sees my soul. She makes me laugh in some of the saddest times and makes me remember why we do this work. Right now, Rosie is rescuing me.
Volunteers are asking what they can do to help, letting us know we are not alone. The community is donating supplies and anything else we need as well as donating to the medical fund to help care for these animals.
And last but not least, in “looking higher,” I received a phone call letting us know that an adopter/donor had passed away and left us part of her estate. I will miss her. She used to bring us cookies, a check and a card thanking us for all of our hard work, every month, for years. She told me once that all of her family had passed, that her cats were the only family she had and that she did not know what she would do without them.
Her gift will help more animals rescue more humans. Her gift reminds us again just how much good there is in the world when we look higher.
